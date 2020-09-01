MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Given Coverage Optimism Score of -3.25

News coverage about MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. MGM Resorts International earned a media sentiment score of -3.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected MGM Resorts International’s ranking:

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MGM. Wolfe Research cut shares of MGM Resorts International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.69.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 2.12. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day moving average is $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $289.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.57 million. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $636,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,497.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $35,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.