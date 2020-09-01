BAE Systems (LON:BA) Given Media Sentiment Score of -2.60

News headlines about BAE Systems (LON:BA) have been trending negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BAE Systems earned a media sentiment score of -2.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected BAE Systems’ score:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 514 ($6.72) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 635 ($8.30).

BA opened at GBX 519.60 ($6.79) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 505.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 530.06. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 672.80 ($8.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.75.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a GBX 9.40 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.97%. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.26%.

In other BAE Systems news, insider Roger Carr purchased 40,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 493 ($6.44) per share, for a total transaction of £199,891.78 ($261,194.02). Also, insider Charles Woodburn sold 23,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.38), for a total value of £113,752.80 ($148,638.18). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 40,636 shares of company stock valued at $20,034,386.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

