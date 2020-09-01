Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $92.57 and last traded at $92.57, with a volume of 48637 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.66.

The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $947.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Catalent alerts:

CTLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Catalent from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus initiated coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Catalent from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.13.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,162,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 8,325 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $607,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,973,213. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 133.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Catalent by 2.1% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Catalent by 14.5% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.14, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.59.

About Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.