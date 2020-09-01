Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $92.57 and last traded at $92.57, with a volume of 48637 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.66.
The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $947.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
CTLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Catalent from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus initiated coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Catalent from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.13.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 133.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Catalent by 2.1% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Catalent by 14.5% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.14, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.59.
About Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)
Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.
