Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Stock Price Up 15.4% Following Strong Earnings

Pro-Dex Inc (NASDAQ:PDEX) rose 15.4% during trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $31.75 and last traded at $28.86. Approximately 67,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 380% from the average daily volume of 14,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

The medical instruments supplier reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.45. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.64%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pro-Dex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pro-Dex by 10,800.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Pro-Dex in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Pro-Dex in the 1st quarter valued at about $758,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Pro-Dex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 52,291 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Pro-Dex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.41% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $111.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Pro-Dex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and shavers and machined parts. In addition, it provides engineering, and quality and regulatory consulting services.

