Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Argus upgraded the stock to a buy rating. Argus now has a $150.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $112.50. Apple traded as high as $505.77 and last traded at $129.60, with a volume of 46907400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.81.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. HSBC upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $96.25 to $73.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Apple from $100.00 to $106.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on Apple from $74.25 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Apple from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.89.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,619,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,353 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,765,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.90. The stock has a market cap of $551.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

