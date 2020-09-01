Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Sets New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity

Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $21.74 and last traded at $21.74, with a volume of 47665 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.74.

Specifically, CEO James S. Mahan III purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $481,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James S. Mahan III purchased 73,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,502,470.23. Insiders bought a total of 177,930 shares of company stock worth $3,543,713 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOB. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $899.02 million, a PE ratio of 138.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $63.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.34 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 28.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 196,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 43,515 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 8.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 14,804 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 28.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 158,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 34,986 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 66.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 24.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

