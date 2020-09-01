Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INBX) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $16.84, but opened at $18.40. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $17.95, with a volume of 2,009 shares.

Specifically, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking purchased 180,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.92 per share, with a total value of $3,409,743.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a multivalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcomas; and INBRX-105, an antagonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

