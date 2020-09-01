Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $32.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Kura Oncology traded as high as $24.81 and last traded at $24.71, with a volume of 16512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.12.

KURA has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

In other news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 75,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $1,658,876.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,096 shares in the company, valued at $618,673.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marc Grasso sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,857 shares of company stock valued at $2,833,247 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KURA. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 127.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 64.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 355.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.45 and a quick ratio of 18.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average is $14.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 2.24.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kura Oncology Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

