Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Pi Financial raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $10.00. Pi Financial currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Silvercorp Metals traded as high as $8.70 and last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 54351 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SVM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $6.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVM. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,732,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 1st quarter worth $1,472,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 8,066.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 267,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 264,647 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,198,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 156,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 704.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 172,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 151,300 shares in the last quarter.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

