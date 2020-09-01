Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $61.00. The stock had previously closed at $56.56, but opened at $60.79. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Malibu Boats shares last traded at $55.32, with a volume of 19,275 shares changing hands.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley upgraded Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Malibu Boats from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Malibu Boats from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Malibu Boats has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 2.13.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.41 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats Inc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

