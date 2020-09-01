Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $48.00. The stock had previously closed at $41.64, but opened at $46.20. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Vir Biotechnology shares last traded at $46.00, with a volume of 116 shares trading hands.

VIR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 3,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $133,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $465,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,883.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 262,685 shares of company stock valued at $11,570,744.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $51,405,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,426,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 517.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 226,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 189,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,209,000 after purchasing an additional 166,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,589,000.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $66.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (NYSE:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

