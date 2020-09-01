Financial Comparison: Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) and Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX)

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) and Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Agile Therapeutics and Galera Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agile Therapeutics N/A -46.84% -39.50% Galera Therapeutics N/A -1,467.96% -59.88%

44.1% of Agile Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of Galera Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Agile Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of Galera Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Agile Therapeutics and Galera Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agile Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Galera Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Agile Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 103.13%. Galera Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $18.25, suggesting a potential upside of 133.67%. Given Galera Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Galera Therapeutics is more favorable than Agile Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Agile Therapeutics and Galera Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agile Therapeutics N/A N/A -$18.61 million ($0.38) -8.42 Galera Therapeutics N/A N/A -$51.93 million ($16.31) -0.48

Agile Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Galera Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Agile Therapeutics beats Galera Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc., a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials. The company is also developing a pipeline of other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is GC4419, a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis. It is also involved in developing GC4711, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic and lung cancers. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

