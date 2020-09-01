Comparing BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) & Glen Burnie Bancorp (NYSE:GLBZ)

BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) and Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for BANCO BRADESCO/S and Glen Burnie Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BANCO BRADESCO/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Glen Burnie Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of BANCO BRADESCO/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BANCO BRADESCO/S and Glen Burnie Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BANCO BRADESCO/S $32.38 billion 0.97 $5.72 billion N/A N/A Glen Burnie Bancorp $15.81 million 1.83 $1.60 million N/A N/A

BANCO BRADESCO/S has higher revenue and earnings than Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

BANCO BRADESCO/S has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glen Burnie Bancorp has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BANCO BRADESCO/S pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Glen Burnie Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Glen Burnie Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Glen Burnie Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares BANCO BRADESCO/S and Glen Burnie Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BANCO BRADESCO/S 15.81% 15.61% 1.50% Glen Burnie Bancorp 8.62% 3.69% 0.34%

About BANCO BRADESCO/S

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits. The company's loan products include direct to consumer loans and leasing facilities to purchase light vehicles, heavy vehicles, and motorcycles; payroll-deducted loans for public pensioners and civil servants; housing loans and working capital loans; and overdrafts and credit cards. It also provides fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange operations, corporate finance, and investment banking services; hedge and finance operations; and insurance products, which include automobile, health, life, accident, and property insurance, as well as pension plans, real estate ventures, and capitalization bonds. In addition, the company offers mutual funds, leasing, asset management and administration, international banking, consortium administration, debit cards, telephone, and Internet banking services. It operates through a network of 4,617 branches, including 1 branch each in New York, Grand Cayman, and London; 76,200 service units; and 58,100 ATMs. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including demand savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, holiday club accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides residential and commercial real estate, construction, land acquisition and development, and secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as consumer installment lending, such as indirect automobile lending services; and residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and commercial mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers ancillary products and services comprising safe deposit boxes, money orders, night depositories, automated clearinghouse transactions, wire transfers, automated teller machine services, and telephone and Internet banking services. Further, it provides treasury services products, including wire transfer and ACH services, checkcards, and credit cards; and telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services, as well as Internet bill paying services. Additionally, the company engages in the business of acquiring, holding, and disposing of real property. It serves customers in northern Anne Arundel county and surrounding areas from its main office; branch in Glen Burnie, Maryland; and branch offices in Odenton, Riviera Beach, Crownsville, Severn, Linthicum, and Severna Park, Maryland. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Glen Burnie, Maryland.

