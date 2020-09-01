Contrasting NatWest Group (NWG) and Its Peers

NatWest Group (NYSE: NWG) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare NatWest Group to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NatWest Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.06, indicating that their average stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NatWest Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NatWest Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 NatWest Group Competitors 1306 2794 2034 106 2.15

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 34.77%. Given NatWest Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NatWest Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NatWest Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NatWest Group $22.45 billion $4.52 billion 4.44 NatWest Group Competitors $13.57 billion $2.33 billion 7.46

NatWest Group has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. NatWest Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares NatWest Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NatWest Group 2.76% 5.66% 0.32% NatWest Group Competitors 13.61% 10.67% 1.10%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of NatWest Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NatWest Group rivals beat NatWest Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through UK Personal Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, NatWest Markets, and Central Items & Other segments. The company offers savings and current accounts; reward accounts and cards, as well as credit and business cards; personal, car, home improvement, debt consolidation, holiday, and wedding loans; overdrafts; mortgages; investments; trade finance; payment services; business services; and insurance products. It also provides wealth management, financial planning, investment management, asset and project finance, and offshore banking services; and financing and risk solutions, as well as trading and flow sales services. The company was formerly known as The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc and changed its name to NatWest Group plc in July 2020. NatWest Group plc was founded in 1727 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.