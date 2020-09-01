Critical Survey: Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) & CooTek (Cayman) (NASDAQ:CTK)

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) and CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Phunware alerts:

11.5% of Phunware shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of CooTek (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of Phunware shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Phunware and CooTek (Cayman), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phunware 0 1 1 0 2.50 CooTek (Cayman) 0 2 1 0 2.33

Phunware presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 270.37%. CooTek (Cayman) has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 77.57%. Given Phunware’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Phunware is more favorable than CooTek (Cayman).

Risk & Volatility

Phunware has a beta of 15.54, suggesting that its share price is 1,454% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CooTek (Cayman) has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Phunware and CooTek (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phunware -104.60% -445.58% -47.31% CooTek (Cayman) -8.84% -83.47% -26.73%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Phunware and CooTek (Cayman)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phunware $19.15 million 2.46 -$12.87 million ($0.35) -3.09 CooTek (Cayman) $177.88 million 1.91 -$36.85 million ($0.58) -9.22

Phunware has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CooTek (Cayman). CooTek (Cayman) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phunware, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Phunware beats CooTek (Cayman) on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phunware

Phunware Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides Multiscreen-as-a-Service (Maas) and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) enterprise software platform for mobile devices. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers Cloud-Based Mobile Software Development Kits (SDKs), which include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, and analytics; and mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application solutions. It also provides cloud-based vertical solutions of pre-integrated iOS and Android mobile application portfolios for healthcare, retail, media, real estate and hospitality, sports, aviation, and other sectors; and knowledge graph and data solutions which allows for real-time mobile audience targeting, reach, engagement, and monetization for 1:1 insights and interactions. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.