Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) versus Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) and Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Brandywine Realty Trust has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Ajax has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Brandywine Realty Trust and Great Ajax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brandywine Realty Trust 6.18% 2.16% 0.88% Great Ajax 39.56% 6.36% 1.49%

Dividends

Brandywine Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Great Ajax pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Brandywine Realty Trust pays out 53.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Great Ajax pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Brandywine Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Great Ajax has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Great Ajax is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brandywine Realty Trust and Great Ajax’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brandywine Realty Trust $580.42 million 3.27 $34.27 million $1.43 7.78 Great Ajax $64.92 million 3.22 $34.71 million $1.51 6.04

Great Ajax has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brandywine Realty Trust. Great Ajax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brandywine Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.1% of Great Ajax shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Great Ajax shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Brandywine Realty Trust and Great Ajax, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brandywine Realty Trust 1 5 1 0 2.00 Great Ajax 0 0 2 0 3.00

Brandywine Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $13.58, suggesting a potential upside of 22.04%. Great Ajax has a consensus target price of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 28.84%. Given Great Ajax’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Great Ajax is more favorable than Brandywine Realty Trust.

Summary

Great Ajax beats Brandywine Realty Trust on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Great Ajax Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

