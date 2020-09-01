Reviewing Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) & Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) and Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Oconee Federal Financial has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadway Financial has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Oconee Federal Financial and Broadway Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oconee Federal Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Broadway Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oconee Federal Financial and Broadway Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oconee Federal Financial $20.54 million 7.26 $3.90 million N/A N/A Broadway Financial $17.90 million 2.91 -$210,000.00 N/A N/A

Oconee Federal Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Broadway Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Oconee Federal Financial and Broadway Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oconee Federal Financial 18.59% 4.39% 0.77% Broadway Financial -0.89% -0.34% -0.04%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.3% of Oconee Federal Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Oconee Federal Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oconee Federal Financial beats Broadway Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oconee Federal Financial

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. The company's deposit products include demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; nonresidential real estate loans; construction and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; agricultural loans; and consumer loans. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates through its executive office and seven branch offices located in Oconee County, South Carolina; Stephens County, Georgia; and Rabun County, Georgia. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Seneca, South Carolina. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is a subsidiary of Oconee Federal, MHC.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that engages in the savings and loan business in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, including multi-family mortgage, single family mortgage, commercial real estate, church, construction, commercial, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in securities issued by federal government agencies, residential mortgage-backed securities, and other investments. The company operates through three branch offices comprising two offices in Los Angeles and one in Inglewood, California. Broadway Financial Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

