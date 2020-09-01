Reviewing Kid Brands (OTCMKTS:KIDBQ) and VirTra Systems (OTCMKTS:VTSI)

Kid Brands (OTCMKTS:KIDBQ) and VirTra Systems (NASDAQ:VTSI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Kid Brands and VirTra Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kid Brands N/A N/A N/A VirTra Systems -0.64% -1.21% -0.66%

Kid Brands has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VirTra Systems has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kid Brands and VirTra Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kid Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A VirTra Systems $18.71 million 1.42 -$80,000.00 ($0.01) -342.00

Kid Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VirTra Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of VirTra Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of Kid Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of VirTra Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kid Brands and VirTra Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kid Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A VirTra Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

VirTra Systems has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.44%. Given VirTra Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VirTra Systems is more favorable than Kid Brands.

Summary

VirTra Systems beats Kid Brands on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kid Brands

Kid Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, imports, markets, and distributes infant and juvenile consumer products. The company offers infant bedding and related nursery accessories and décor, such as blankets, rugs, mobiles, nightlights, hampers, lamps, and wall art, as well as nursery appliances, diaper bags, and spa/bath products art under the Kids Line, Carter's, Disney, CoCaLo Baby, CoCaLo Couture, and CoCaLo Naturals brands. It also provides cribs, mattresses, and other nursery furniture under the BabiItalia, Europa Baby, Bonavita, Graco, and Serta brands; and developmental toys and feeding products, bath and baby care items, and baby gear with features that address the various stages of an infant's early years under the Sassy, Carter's, Disney, Garanimals, and Kokopax brands. In addition, the company markets a range of products under various licenses, including Carter's, Disney, Graco, and Serta. Kid Brands, Inc. sells its products through its own direct sales force, as well as through independent representatives and distributors to retail customers in the United States and internationally, including mass merchandisers, baby superstores, specialty stores, department stores, and boutiques. The company was formerly known as Russ Berrie and Company, Inc. and changed its name to Kid Brands, Inc. in September 2009. Kid Brands, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Rutherford, New Jersey. On June 18, 2014, Kid Brands, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey.

About VirTra Systems

VirTra, Inc. develops, sells, and supports use of force training and marksmanship firearms training systems and accessories for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian use worldwide. Its products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces and budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; V-ST, a realistic single screen simulated shooting range simulator; and Top Subject Mater Expert Content, a content supplied with its simulators. The company also offers V-Author, a software that allows users to create, edit, and train with content specific to agency's objectives; Simulated Recoil, a range of realistic and reliable simulated recoil kits/weapons; and Threat-Fire, a return fire device that applies real-world stress on the trainees during simulation training. It sells its simulators and related products through a direct sales force and distribution partners. The company was formerly known as VirTra Systems, Inc. and changed its name to VirTra, Inc. in October 2016. VirTra, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

