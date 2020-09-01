Reviewing STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) & Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) and Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

This table compares STRATA Skin Sciences and Cerus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STRATA Skin Sciences -15.01% -14.50% -8.71% Cerus -83.78% -76.83% -34.82%

STRATA Skin Sciences has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cerus has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.0% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.4% of Cerus shares are held by institutional investors. 42.9% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Cerus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for STRATA Skin Sciences and Cerus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STRATA Skin Sciences 0 1 2 0 2.67 Cerus 0 0 4 0 3.00

STRATA Skin Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $4.88, suggesting a potential upside of 216.56%. Cerus has a consensus target price of $7.63, suggesting a potential upside of 19.70%. Given STRATA Skin Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe STRATA Skin Sciences is more favorable than Cerus.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares STRATA Skin Sciences and Cerus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STRATA Skin Sciences $31.59 million 1.65 -$3.79 million ($0.11) -14.00 Cerus $74.65 million 14.18 -$71.24 million ($0.51) -12.49

STRATA Skin Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cerus. STRATA Skin Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cerus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

STRATA Skin Sciences beats Cerus on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion. The company offers INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma, which is designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. Cerus Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.