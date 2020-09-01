Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) & Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Head to Head Comparison

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Allena Pharmaceuticals and Krystal Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A -216.21% -119.10% Krystal Biotech N/A -9.50% -9.22%

35.1% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of Krystal Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 38.6% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.4% of Krystal Biotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allena Pharmaceuticals and Krystal Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$47.34 million ($2.10) -0.64 Krystal Biotech N/A N/A -$19.09 million ($1.20) -39.84

Krystal Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allena Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Allena Pharmaceuticals and Krystal Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals 0 2 5 0 2.71 Krystal Biotech 0 1 6 0 2.86

Allena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 955.56%. Krystal Biotech has a consensus target price of $82.80, indicating a potential upside of 73.19%. Given Allena Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Allena Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Krystal Biotech.

Risk & Volatility

Allena Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.72, indicating that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Krystal Biotech has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Krystal Biotech beats Allena Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It also develops ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It is also involved in developing KB105 that is in preclinical studies for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

