C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) & THL Credit (OTCMKTS:FCRD) Head to Head Review

C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) and THL Credit (NASDAQ:FCRD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for C-Bond Systems and THL Credit, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C-Bond Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A THL Credit 0 2 0 0 2.00

THL Credit has a consensus target price of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 4.50%. Given THL Credit’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe THL Credit is more favorable than C-Bond Systems.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares C-Bond Systems and THL Credit’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C-Bond Systems $600,000.00 2.45 -$11.89 million ($0.08) -0.12 THL Credit $52.49 million 1.78 -$24.61 million $0.87 3.57

C-Bond Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than THL Credit. C-Bond Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than THL Credit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares C-Bond Systems and THL Credit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C-Bond Systems N/A N/A N/A THL Credit -177.41% 7.74% 4.09%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.5% of THL Credit shares are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of C-Bond Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of THL Credit shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

THL Credit beats C-Bond Systems on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

C-Bond Systems Company Profile

C-Bond Systems, Inc. operates as a material development company. Its products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to improve windshield safety and performance; C-Bond I, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to enhance the strength of glass and improve the performance properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a ballistic resistant film system that enhances the structural integrity of glass. The company sells its products in the United States. C-Bond Systems, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

THL Credit Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc. is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers. The fund does not intend to invest in start-up companies, operationally distressed situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund invests primarily in debt securities, including unsecured subordinated or mezzanine debt and second lien secured debt, which may include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock, options to buy minority interest, and other similar securities. Its investments may also include high-yield bonds, private equity investments, securities of public companies that are broadly traded, and securities of non-United States companies. It seeks to invest in outsourced business services, healthcare, financials, retailing, media, and consumer discretionary. The fund may make direct equity investments, including equity investments into or through funds, and also selectively invest in syndicated first lien secured loans, including unitranche investments. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $25 million of capital per transaction in companies with annual revenues ranging from $25 million to $500 million and annual EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. The fund prefers to be a lead or sole investor in a transaction.

