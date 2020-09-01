$364.55 Million in Sales Expected for Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) to announce sales of $364.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kraton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $362.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $367.00 million. Kraton reported sales of $444.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kraton will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kraton.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $355.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.70 million. Kraton had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 12.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KRA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Kraton from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Kraton from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraton by 83.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Kraton by 135.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kraton by 933.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 10,982 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KRA opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 3.00. Kraton has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average of $13.44.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

