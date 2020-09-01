Brokerages Expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $320.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to post sales of $320.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $310.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $334.94 million. Medical Properties Trust reported sales of $224.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $291.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.89 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 38.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

MPW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.04.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $95,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 220,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,869.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $350,350.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 599,069 shares of company stock worth $11,362,383. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1,694.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,272,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,588,902 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,353,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,235 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,889,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,294 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 326.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,235,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,517,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,074 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $24.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

