$330.32 Million in Sales Expected for K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) will post sales of $330.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for K12’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $334.20 million and the lowest is $326.43 million. K12 posted sales of $257.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that K12 will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for K12.

Get K12 alerts:

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $268.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.47 million. K12 had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LRN. ValuEngine lowered K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on K12 from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded K12 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Sidoti lowered K12 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded K12 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. K12 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

LRN opened at $37.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 61.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.27. K12 has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84.

In other K12 news, CEO Nathaniel A. Davis sold 6,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $180,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,876. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $656,676.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 265,834 shares in the company, valued at $12,706,865.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,021 shares of company stock worth $5,497,381. Corporate insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of K12 by 1.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of K12 by 15.2% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 379,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,349,000 after purchasing an additional 50,021 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of K12 by 368.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 25,083 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of K12 by 98.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of K12 by 19.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 18,190 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on K12 (LRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for K12 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K12 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.