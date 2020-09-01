Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 3,532 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 381% compared to the typical volume of 735 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the first quarter worth $158,550,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 411.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,295,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,670,000 after buying an additional 1,846,790 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 464.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,209,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,871,000 after buying an additional 995,218 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,557,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 772,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,457,000 after buying an additional 54,235 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

Shares of EWT opened at $43.95 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $46.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.98.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.