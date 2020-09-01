Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Call Options (NYSEARCA:FXC)

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 5,827 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 440% compared to the average volume of 1,079 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the first quarter valued at $3,050,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the second quarter valued at $2,872,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 169.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the second quarter valued at $234,000.

Shares of FXC opened at $75.54 on Tuesday. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust has a twelve month low of $67.34 and a twelve month high of $76.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.17.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

