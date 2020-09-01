iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:IWD)

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 6,754 call options on the company. This is an increase of 830% compared to the typical volume of 726 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 100.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 465,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,143,000 after acquiring an additional 74,275 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 237,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD opened at $121.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.19. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.