Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Wt Japan Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:JAMF)

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2020

Wt Japan Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:JAMF) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,653 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 331% compared to the average volume of 616 call options.

Wt Japan Multifactor Fund stock opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.59. Wt Japan Multifactor Fund has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $51.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Wt Japan Multifactor Fund in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Wt Japan Multifactor Fund in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Wt Japan Multifactor Fund in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Wt Japan Multifactor Fund in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Wt Japan Multifactor Fund in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wt Japan Multifactor Fund has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

