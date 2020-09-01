Brinker International Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 5,946 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 130% compared to the average daily volume of 2,585 call options.

In other Brinker International news, SVP Pankaj K. Patra sold 2,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $91,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelly C. Baltes sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $199,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,727 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,426 in the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 17,761 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 330.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 10,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EAT shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BofA Securities upgraded Brinker International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brinker International from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.96.

NYSE:EAT opened at $45.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.70, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.22. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $47.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.32.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.59. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

