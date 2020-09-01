Genesis Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GEL)

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 7,354 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,140% compared to the typical daily volume of 593 call options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 111,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 413.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 57,152 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,619,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,468 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,640,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,111,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $74,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GEL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Genesis Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of NYSE GEL opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.27. Genesis Energy has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $23.65.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported ($2.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($2.71). The firm had revenue of $388.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.49 million. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. Genesis Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genesis Energy will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.21%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.