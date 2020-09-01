Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on GameStop (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 132,370 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 530% compared to the average daily volume of 21,011 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at $724,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth about $13,337,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in GameStop by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in GameStop by 644.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 390,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 338,335 shares during the period.

NYSE GME opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.36. GameStop has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The company has a market cap of $349.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.99.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.88). GameStop had a negative net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GameStop will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GME shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on GameStop from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on GameStop from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on GameStop from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. GameStop has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.59.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

