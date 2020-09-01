Genworth Financial Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GNW)

Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 24,060 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 290% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,169 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Shares of GNW opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Genworth Financial has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $4.93.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Genworth Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on GNW. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Genworth Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.