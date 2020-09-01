Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Raytheon Technologies Call Options (NYSE:RTX)

Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 44,847 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 90% compared to the typical volume of 23,603 call options.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Argus lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Vertical Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX opened at $61.00 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.64. The company has a market capitalization of $95.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.