Turquoise Hill Resources Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,467 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 320% compared to the average daily volume of 825 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 11.5% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 198,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 20,561 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 24,706 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 137,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 25,122 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,074,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

TRQ stock opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.83.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 38.73% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $277.97 million for the quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. CIBC raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Turquoise Hill Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.65.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.