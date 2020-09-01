Investors Purchase Large Volume of Tyler Technologies Call Options (NYSE:TYL)

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 2,238 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,705% compared to the average daily volume of 124 call options.

Shares of TYL opened at $345.31 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $245.00 and a twelve month high of $382.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $349.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.90, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $271.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $423.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.92.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $5,217,090.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 181,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,668,245.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.58, for a total transaction of $7,287,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,306,433.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,132 shares of company stock valued at $16,664,765 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 38.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 57.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 19.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

