Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 2,328 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,824% compared to the average volume of 121 call options.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BECN. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.23.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter valued at about $353,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 11.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after buying an additional 26,889 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 48.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,241,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,226,000 after buying an additional 1,698,845 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.5% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 609,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,064,000 after buying an additional 37,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after buying an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $36.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day moving average of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

