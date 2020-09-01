Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2020

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $215.00 to $260.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Splunk traded as high as $223.33 and last traded at $219.33, with a volume of 1994400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $220.42.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SPLK. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Splunk from $203.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Splunk from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Splunk from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Splunk from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.19.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $149,615.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,828.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 13,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $2,443,776.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,116 shares of company stock valued at $13,827,797 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1,513.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 54.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 181.4% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 79.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of -53.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.59.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

