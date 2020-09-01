Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,074 call options on the company. This is an increase of 652% compared to the typical volume of 409 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATOM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atomera from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Atomera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of ATOM opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. Atomera has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average of $7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.62.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Atomera had a negative net margin of 2,559.35% and a negative return on equity of 92.57%. Equities analysts predict that Atomera will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATOM. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Atomera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atomera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atomera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atomera by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Atomera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in Europe and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

