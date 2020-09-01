Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:WRE)

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 3,631 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 5,319% compared to the average volume of 67 put options.

NYSE WRE opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.46. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.79. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $32.22.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.27 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

