Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 27,514 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,012% compared to the average volume of 884 call options.

Shares of AIMT opened at $34.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.67 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.86. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 7.53.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIMT. Wedbush downgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.81.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIMT. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 24.9% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,851,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,531,000 after acquiring an additional 767,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 84.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,689,000 after acquiring an additional 466,231 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,883,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,150,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 35.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 982,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,167,000 after purchasing an additional 257,053 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

