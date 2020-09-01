Varian Medical Systems Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VAR)

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 3,147 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 290% compared to the average daily volume of 806 call options.

Shares of VAR stock opened at $173.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.57 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.19 and its 200 day moving average is $127.26. Varian Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $176.19.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.13 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 8.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VAR. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $177.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $177.50 in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.05.

In related news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 7,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.31, for a total value of $1,272,788.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,878,501.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.63, for a total value of $6,716,515.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,969,538.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,367 shares of company stock valued at $8,425,236 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VAR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the second quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 74.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the second quarter worth $29,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

