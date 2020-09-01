Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Churchill Capital Corp III (NASDAQ:CCXX)

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Churchill Capital Corp III (NASDAQ:CCXX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 2,277 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 651% compared to the average daily volume of 303 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXX opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. Churchill Capital Corp III has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $12.93.

About Churchill Capital Corp III

Churchill Capital Corp III intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Butler Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp III was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

$364.55 Million in Sales Expected for Kraton Corp This Quarter
$364.55 Million in Sales Expected for Kraton Corp This Quarter
Brokerages Expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $320.50 Million
Brokerages Expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $320.50 Million
$330.32 Million in Sales Expected for K12 Inc. This Quarter
$330.32 Million in Sales Expected for K12 Inc. This Quarter
Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF
Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF
Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Call Options
Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Call Options
iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume
iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report