Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Churchill Capital Corp III (NASDAQ:CCXX)

Churchill Capital Corp III (NASDAQ:CCXX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 2,277 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 651% compared to the average daily volume of 303 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXX opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. Churchill Capital Corp III has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $12.93.

Get Churchill Capital Corp III alerts:

About Churchill Capital Corp III

Churchill Capital Corp III intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Butler Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp III was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.