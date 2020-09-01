Li Auto’s (NYSE:LI) Quiet Period To End on September 8th

Li Auto’s (NYSE:LI) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, September 8th. Li Auto had issued 95,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 30th. The total size of the offering was $1,092,500,000 based on an initial share price of $11.50. During Li Auto’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

LI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 86 Research started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE LI opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. Li Auto has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $24.48.

There is no company description available for Li Auto Inc.

