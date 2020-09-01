Passage Bio’s (NASDAQ:IMRA) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on September 8th

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Passage Bio’s (NASDAQ:IMRA) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, September 8th. Passage Bio had issued 4,700,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 12th. The total size of the offering was $75,200,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the expiration of Passage Bio’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $27.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ IMRA opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. Passage Bio has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $62.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.89.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Passage Bio

Imara, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, which is an oral, once-a-day therapeutic for the treatment of sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

$364.55 Million in Sales Expected for Kraton Corp This Quarter
$364.55 Million in Sales Expected for Kraton Corp This Quarter
Brokerages Expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $320.50 Million
Brokerages Expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $320.50 Million
$330.32 Million in Sales Expected for K12 Inc. This Quarter
$330.32 Million in Sales Expected for K12 Inc. This Quarter
Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF
Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF
Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Call Options
Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Call Options
iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume
iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report