Passage Bio’s (NASDAQ:IMRA) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on September 8th

Passage Bio’s (NASDAQ:IMRA) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, September 8th. Passage Bio had issued 4,700,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 12th. The total size of the offering was $75,200,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the expiration of Passage Bio’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $27.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ IMRA opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. Passage Bio has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $62.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.89.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

