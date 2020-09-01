Allovir’s (NASDAQ:ALVR) Quiet Period Set To End on September 8th

Allovir’s (NASDAQ:ALVR) quiet period will end on Tuesday, September 8th. Allovir had issued 16,250,000 shares in its public offering on July 30th. The total size of the offering was $276,250,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During Allovir’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Allovir in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Allovir in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Allovir in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Allovir in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

ALVR opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. Allovir has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $45.28.

In related news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 521,640 shares in the company, valued at $8,867,880. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Diana Brainard acquired 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $107,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Allovir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

