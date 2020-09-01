Allovir’s (NASDAQ:ALVR) Quiet Period Set To End on September 8th

Allovir’s (NASDAQ:ALVR) quiet period will end on Tuesday, September 8th. Allovir had issued 16,250,000 shares in its public offering on July 30th. The total size of the offering was $276,250,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During Allovir’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Allovir in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Allovir in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Allovir in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Allovir in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.
ALVR opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. Allovir has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $45.28.
About Allovir
Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.
