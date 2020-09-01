Credit Acceptance Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 2,592 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 531% compared to the average daily volume of 411 call options.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CACC shares. BidaskClub downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $316.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.86.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock opened at $386.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.20, a current ratio of 21.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Credit Acceptance has a 12 month low of $199.00 and a 12 month high of $539.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.32.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.36 by ($2.96). Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.72 million. Analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will post 34.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, Director Glenda J. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $1,026,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.40, for a total value of $4,124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,808,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,823,750.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,329 shares of company stock valued at $25,132,525 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 270.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

