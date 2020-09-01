Atlas Air Worldwide Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 3,228 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 210% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,041 call options.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $293,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,402,846.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,033,700. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 24.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 294.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAWW. ValuEngine cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.40.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $56.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.31 and its 200 day moving average is $37.79. Atlas Air Worldwide has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $61.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $2.64. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Featured Article: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.