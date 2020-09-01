Akcea Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AKCA)

Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 2,397 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,423% compared to the average daily volume of 53 call options.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AKCA shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Akcea Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Akcea Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Akcea Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akcea Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of Akcea Therapeutics stock opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 12.17, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Akcea Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $22.79.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.93 million. Akcea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akcea Therapeutics will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKCA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Akcea Therapeutics by 416.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Akcea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Akcea Therapeutics by 362.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Akcea Therapeutics by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Akcea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. 19.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akcea Therapeutics Company Profile

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

