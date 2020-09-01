$2.14 Billion in Sales Expected for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will report sales of $2.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.02 billion. AGCO reported sales of $2.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AGCO will report full year sales of $8.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.30 billion to $8.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $9.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AGCO.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.04. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion.

AGCO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AGCO from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Melius raised AGCO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on AGCO from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised AGCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of AGCO opened at $71.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.28. AGCO has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $81.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

In other news, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $182,500.00. Also, VP Gary L. Collar sold 10,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $721,600.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,046 shares of company stock worth $1,088,685. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in AGCO by 113.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,983,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,844 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in AGCO by 25.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,559,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,386,000 after purchasing an additional 719,824 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AGCO by 19.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,865,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,667,000 after purchasing an additional 632,157 shares in the last quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd acquired a new position in AGCO in the second quarter worth about $32,302,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AGCO by 121.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 909,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,965,000 after purchasing an additional 497,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AGCO (AGCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.