Brokerages Anticipate Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.40 Billion

Brokerages expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report $4.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cummins’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.62 billion and the lowest is $4.20 billion. Cummins posted sales of $5.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year sales of $17.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.21 billion to $18.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $20.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.51 billion to $21.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $203.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Melius cut shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.12.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 0.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 11.7% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 107.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,021,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 22.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 160,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,727,000 after buying an additional 29,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI opened at $207.25 on Tuesday. Cummins has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $215.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.17 and a 200-day moving average of $166.68. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.82%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

